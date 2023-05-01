April showers bring May flowers

TULSA, Okla. — With recent April showers come May flowers, but this year the gardening season got a late start.

Following winter, April 15 is the day most gardeners wait for every year because that's usually the time the last frost happens.

However, this year the weather has delayed things.

That’s because the ground temperature has remained cold, and there’s not been much moisture.

“A lot of our warm crops like tomatoes and peppers they don’t like to be planted when it's cold," said Brian Jervis, the Tulsa Master Gardener coordinator. "They need it to be 60 before they are really happy and really start growing.”

With the temperature warming up this week, it's finally time to work in your garden or maybe even start one.

If you're not sure what plants to get, Jervis said colorful flowers are trending, but also it’s fun to plant pollinator-type plants that bring butterflies.

He said most nurseries have plants categorized to what you want, so you should be able to find a pollinator section of plants and just choose what interests you.

Although it is important to think about what kind of sun and shade you get and where you plan to put it, that might dictate more what plant you get.

In the end, he said don’t get intimidated.

“Get back to the basics; plant what color you want if you're wanting flowers. Plant what you remember when you were growing up, things you can relate to that you enjoy. Then just go with it,” he said.

Also, for those out there with evergreen-type plants, Jervis said this winter was tough on them, so if they haven’t already started showing new leaves, it’s probably time to plant new ones, which might even give you a chance to redesign your planter.

Whatever you do with your garden, just have fun with it.

“Gardening is a simple way to get out, clear our minds to get our hands and feet dirty and get out into nature. That’s probably one of the reasons I like to get out," Jervis said. "We all have our things to do for our getaways, and gardening is definitely one of those therapy-type things.”

