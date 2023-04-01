April Fools Day switch

TULSA, Okla. — A little April Fool’s fun this morning on 2 News Weekend Mornings when 2 News Anchor Julie Chin and Meteorologist Anne Brown briefly switched roles. Anne was the one who cooked up the idea.

Some viewers may recall that Julie is also an AMS Meteorologist who worked on the 2 News Oklahoma Weather team for a decade, so this morning’s prank had some thinking Julie was going to do the forecast. Here’s how it unfolded at the top of the 8:30 am news segment.

