Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

April Fools Day switch

Posted at 11:55 AM, Apr 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-01 12:55:32-04

TULSA, Okla. — A little April Fool’s fun this morning on 2 News Weekend Mornings when 2 News Anchor Julie Chin and Meteorologist Anne Brown briefly switched roles. Anne was the one who cooked up the idea.

Some viewers may recall that Julie is also an AMS Meteorologist who worked on the 2 News Oklahoma Weather team for a decade, so this morning’s prank had some thinking Julie was going to do the forecast. Here’s how it unfolded at the top of the 8:30 am news segment.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7