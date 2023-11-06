App to report suspicious behavior in school launches in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahomans can now report suspicious behavior related to schools to law enforcement from an app on their phone.

ProtectOK is a mobile phone app that allows people to report safety threats or suspicious behavior anonymously and immediately.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said 93% of school shooters planned their attacks in advance and hopes this app provides another preventative measure.

“Gun violence is the number one factor in child death in our country, which we find totally unacceptable,” said Tim Tipton, Commissioner of Public Safety for Oklahoma. “ProtectOK was created to be a simple, free, and anonymous way for people to bring threats forward to law enforcement so we can quickly intervene to save lives.”

Further, in four out of five school shootings, at least one other person had knowledge of the attacker's plan and failed to report it.

The app is a part of the nation's "If you see something, say something" campaign from the United States Department of Homeland Security.

When submitting a tip, it will ask for the school the activity is at, the tip type, the location, and details about the threat. You can also have access to emergency contacts and safety tips.

To learn more about the app and how to download,click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

