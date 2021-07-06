Apartment complex past due on water bill by thousands

TULSA, Okla. — Vista Shadow Mountain apartments has over 500 units, but only about 100 are occupied.

Last month many residents were told they had to vacate, because their apartment needed renovations.

In the meantime, residents who were not asked to move are concerned they will be without water on Thursday because of a past due water bill owed to the city.

$108,582.10 to be exact is what the City of Tulsa says is due by Thursday, July 8th.

Management at the complex said the bill is inaccurate.

Destiny Murley, the assistant manager said the city is overcharging the property.

"They’re basically triple billing it is what we’re looking at it like,” Murley said.

Murley said as of Tuesday, the past due bill has been paid and lawyers are reaching out to the city.

2 News reached out to the City of Tulsa and has not been able to confirm if the bill has been paid.

