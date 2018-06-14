Another water main break hits Midtown Tulsa

TULSA -- A water main break shuts down one lane of 21st near Memorial, adding to the list of breaks in Tulsa over the past few weeks.

The city says this was a 12 inch line that busted around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Crews began digging the sidewalk a few hours later and worked through the night to repair the break.

City crews tell us the roadway should be cleared by late morning.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: