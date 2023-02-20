Animal welfare nonprofits form coalition to engage Tulsa city leaders

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa is behind the times when it comes to addressing animal welfare, according to several nonprofit organizations. Groups are banding together to let the city know it’s time to get to work.

The coalition is called “Healthy Animals, Healthy Tulsa” and they plan to hold a welcome reception for the new Tulsa City Council this week.

“Animal welfare, in the past, I think groups tended to be fractured,” said Andrea Kyle, President of Paws in Need Tulsa (PINT). “We all have the same goals in mind and we need to have a unified front.”

Kyle says many other cities have made strides. She says Tulsa’s efforts aren’t nearly enough.

“It’s embarrassing,” she said. “We are supposed to be this world-class city but we are ranked 8th in the rate of euthanasia.”

Kyle would like to see funds raised from rabies licensing stay with animal welfare issues, rather than go into the city’s General Fund.

The coalition is hoping to convince city leaders to increase spay and neuter programs. They also want to ensure funding for a new city shelter through the “Improve Our Tulsa” capital improvement package.

District 9 City Councilor Jayme Fowler says most of the councilors he’s talked to agree that Tulsa needs to prioritize funding for a new shelter.

“It’s functionally obsolete, it needs to be replaced,” said Fowler.

Fowler also agrees that animal welfare in general should improve and specifically referenced the problem with strays.

“You have some neighborhoods where people are afraid to talk a walk at night because of wild animals, it’s a huge issue,” he said.

Fowler says he is looking forward to hearing from the coalition on the resources they provide and the needs of our city.

Once Mayor G.T. Bynum finalizes the plan for the $609 million “Improve Our Tulsa” capitol improvement package, it will be up to voters to decide this summer.

City leaders say it’s not an increase in taxes. The sales tax would remain the same.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --