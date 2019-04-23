Animal rescue in dire need of donations, hosting fundraiser

TULSA — Animal Aid of Tulsa is hosting a fundraiser to help with their mounting veterinary bills.

The non-profit takes in critically injured, abused or sick animals that might otherwise be euthanized.

"We take those cases that the other rescues can't afford or don't have the funds or the abilities or even the time," Courtney Goff, fundraising coordinator for Animal Aid of Tulsa, said.

Vet bills typically run them about $30,000 to $40,000 a month. Many become amputees. Others get wheelchairs, plates in their hips or are prescribed pain medication. Eventually, they are adopted out.

"They have been through so much, and although a lot of the times they can't forget it, they are so much more appreciative of their new life and they will give you so much love," Goff said.

The non-profit runs only on donations, so when they stop coming in they cannot take on any more animals.

Goff said a few weeks ago, Animal Aid of Tulsa did not have the funds to take on any new animals. When they got calls or were tagged in posts on social media, they had to turn many away.

Sunday, April 28, they are hosting a fundraiser called Brews N Barks to replenish their funds.

It is at 2:00 p.m. at Welltown Brewing. There will be food from McNellies and bands will be playing.

Tickets are $50 each and include two beers, food and a raffle ticket.

