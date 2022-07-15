Animal rescue groups in Tulsa receive influx in dogs in need

TULSA, Okla. — Animal rescue groups across our area have seen an influx of animals after being called to assist in large rescues.

Several animal rescue groups are working together after multiple animal cruelty and neglect cases were reported in green country over the last couple of weeks.

"Now it seems like every like its every single day we are receiving large requests to come assist. We just did that emergency rescue in Texas. Its things like that and when you are already spread thin, you’re busting at the seems. Being able to go to 150 at a time is really really daunting," says Rachel Ward with Tulsa Humane Society.

Besides helping in Texas, over the past 2 weeks, the Humane Society has assisted with two animal neglect cases. One in Rogers County where they rescued about 30 dogs.

Another one - in Bixby.

Tulsa SPCA was also called to assist in Pontotoc County after more than 70 dogs were rescued from a breeder.

“Getting an animal ready for adoption, especially coming out of a neglect situation it’s a long road,” says Ward.

It’s a long road financially for the rescuers.

“We are estimating approximately 1000 dollars a dog,” says Lori Long, Vice President of Philanthropy and Communication at Tulsa SPCA.

And a significant change for the dogs.

“These dogs came to us after not ever hearing human voices, having human touch. Being around humans at all,” says Long.

For animal rescue groups that are already limited on space, taking in such a large number of animals can be challenging.

However, Ward and Long say if it weren’t for the other rescue groups in the area, like Oklahoma Alliance for Animals, and volunteers, the animals might not have a better life.

“We have had a tremendous response and support for the community from a volunteer stand point, from a foster stand point, and a financial stand point,” says Long.

“We have a need, they are there to support us and that makes us able to do these things. It takes the pressure off,” says Ward.

Ward and Long also say they see an increase in calls when they have large rescues…

But they say there are always plenty of great companions from a variety of backgrounds, also needing a forever home.

