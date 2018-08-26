An explosive device was found near Grand Lake

Grove, Okla -

Officials tell us that an explosive device was found that is suspicious in nature on the premises of the Monkey Island arm of Grand Lake.

Sheriff Moore of the Delaware County Sheriff's department has confirmed that the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Squad is on scene.

The area has been evacuated and officers are currently on scene.

Officials have given an all clear for the area.

