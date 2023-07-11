'An Affair of the Heart' set for 28th year at Expo Square

TULSA, Okla. — Vendors, artists, and craftsmen are set to fill the upper level of Expo Square for the 28th year this weekend for Braum's An Affair of the Heart.

The three-day shopping event will go from July 14-16. After gaining popularity, the event now visits Tulsa twice a year — once in the summer, and once in the fall.

“What started as a small, one-day event 38 years ago has amassed into a business that we could not have dreamed of nearly four decades ago,” said Eleanor Blakeman, founding partner of Braum’s An Affair of the Heart. “We now have a roster of more than 1,000 vendors, so Braum’s An Affair of the Heart is still a wonderful way to connect with artists and small business owners from across the state and country.”



Previous coverage >>> Braum's An Affair of the Heart helps small business rebound

Vendors come from over 15 states and use around 400 booths.

Organizers say the event has consistently ranked one of the 200 Best contemporary craft shows in the country.

Braum's sponsors the event and allows Braum's shoppers to redeem Fresh Market store receipts for free tickets to the 2023 Oklahoma shows.

“Braum's has been an Oklahoma staple for over 50 years and partnering with An Affair of the Heart is a way for us to support another great Oklahoma company, and what has become a tradition for generations of attendees,” said Mandy Hennigh, marketing director of Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy Stores and Fresh Markets. “We are excited to offer free tickets to our customers, and share our great products and shopping experience with Braum’s An Affair of the Heart shoppers.”

