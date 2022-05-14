American Red Cross helping flood victims

MUSKOGEE, Okla — The American Red Cross is working to help those affected by recent flooding, Saturday afternoon there was an event in Muskogee.

The goal of the one-stop-shop event is to share what resources and assistance are available to those impacted by the recent flooding.

The American Red Cross said volunteers went out to assess damage from the severe storms that took place on May 4th.

Flooding and tornadoes spanned from southwest of Seminole to the Arkansas border south of U.S. 412.

The American Red Cross said eleven homes were destroyed, seventy-one have major damage, one-hundred-eighty-one have minor damage, and three-hundred-eighty-two have what the organization calls affected damage; for example, missing shingles or siding.

So far they had close to sixty families receiving help.

Kim O'Brien, disaster program specialist for the American Red Cross, told 2 News, “there’s a lot of folks that were overwhelmed with having to begin again and have to go through the work of having to work with insurance companies, and I’ve seen stories of joy and hope and a positive outlook. “

The event will run until 7:00 p.m. at the Hilldale High School in Muskogee.

On Monday, May 16th a similar event will take place in Seminole from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Reynolds Wellness Center for those impacted by tornadoes.

