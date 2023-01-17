Amber Alert: Oklahoma law enforcement looking for 14-year-old girl

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert on Monday night as they look for a 14-year-old girl out of Marshall County.
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office requested the alert after they say 14-year-old Abby Carter was taken by 43-year-old Amy Payne around 3 p.m. in Kingston, Oklahoma.
Anyone who sees either Carter or Payne is asked to call 911.
