Amber Alert: Oklahoma law enforcement looking for 14-year-old girl

Oklahoma Highway Patrol
Oklahoma Highway Patrol posted information on an Amber Alert out of Marshall County on Monday night. Jan. 16, 2023.
Posted at 8:54 PM, Jan 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-16 21:54:07-05

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert on Monday night as they look for a 14-year-old girl out of Marshall County.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office requested the alert after they say 14-year-old Abby Carter was taken by 43-year-old Amy Payne around 3 p.m. in Kingston, Oklahoma.

Anyone who sees either Carter or Payne is asked to call 911.

