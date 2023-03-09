Two children found safe after Amber Alert issued.

According to OHP , Two children have been found safe. The suspect is still on the loose.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Kodan Underwood, male 11 months old and Trinity Underwood, female, age 11 years old. Taken by Gary Underwood, known to be armed and violent, according to Chickasaw Lighthorse Police. Driving a Maroon Monte Carlo or Blue 1998 Chevy Pickup.

