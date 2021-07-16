Watch
Amber Alert issued for multiple children

Union City Police Department
Jayden and Jensen King
Kizzabelle King
Posted at 11:45 AM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 12:50:40-04

The Union City Police Department is issuing an Amber Alert for multiple children.

Authorities are asking the public's help in locating Kizzabelle King, a 12-year old girl, and Jensen King, a 6-year-old boy. It's believed their older brother Jayden King, a 14-year-old boy, was also taken with them.

Union City police suspect their parents, Christian and Samantha King, of taking all three children.

It's been reported to officers that Christian King has previously made suicidal comments to his family. He also has active warrants out of Canadian County for sexual assault and enabling child abuse.

They are suspected to be headed to the Tulsa or Owasso area in a black Honda Accord with an Oklahoma license plate number under JNJ839.

If you see any of the children or have further information about their whereabouts, contact Union City Police at 405-483-5272.

