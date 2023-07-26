Watch Now
Amber Alert issued for 10-month-old, mother considered missing and endangered

Posted at 12:30 PM, Jul 26, 2023
NORMAN, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for a 23-year-old woman and her 10-month-old baby Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers say Alyssia Rayne Lee, 23, was last seen on Friday in Norman. They said she is considered missing and endangered.

Lee's 10-month-old Kamarion Lee is also missing. It is unclear if the two are together from OHP's press release.

Kamarion is 25 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Alyssia is 5' 3" with brown hair and blue eyes.

There is no clothing description available.

