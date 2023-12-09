Missing Del City girl found

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — UPDATE

Oklahoma Highway Patrol has found the missing girl and canceled the Amber Alert.

———

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old Oklahoma girl.

Ka'myra Henderson, 12, was last seen December 4, near 3459 SE 44th St. in Del City, just southeast of Oklahoma City.

She is 5'9, 152 pounds, last seen wearing a plain navy blue t-shirt, jean shorts and white Crocs.

Henderson was helping her neighbors, an unknown black female and an unknown white female move items into a U-Haul.

If you have any information, please call 911.

