Amber alert canceled for Jaxson Brokopp

NEWCASTLE, Okla. — An Amber Alert has been issued across the state for missing Jaxson Brokopp.
Brokopp went missing after his mother went into Newcastle Casino around 4:20 a.m. on Wednesday and left him, waiting in the vehicle. It was there when the vehicle was taken by the suspect.
This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.
