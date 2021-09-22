Amber alert canceled for Jaxson Brokopp

NEWCASTLE, Okla. — An Amber Alert has been issued across the state for missing Jaxson Brokopp.

Brokopp went missing after his mother went into Newcastle Casino around 4:20 a.m. on Wednesday and left him, waiting in the vehicle. It was there when the vehicle was taken by the suspect.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

