Amber Alert issued for child taken in Pottawatomie County

SHAWNEE, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for 6-year-old Charli Hayes.

Charli is four feet tall, with brown hair and eyes, last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and light-washed jeans.

She was taken by her father, Ronald Hayes, 26, and his girlfriend Katelyn Stewart, 25.

Ronald is five-foot-seven and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Last seen wearing a black shirt and jeans. Katelyn is five-foot-four, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Charli was last seen with her father and his girlfriend on November 10, just before 3:00 p.m. traveling on Old Hwy 270 near Shawnee in a white Ford F150 truck with Oklahoma tag JQT969.

If you have any information please call 911.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

