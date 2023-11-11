Amber Alert issued for child taken in Pottawatomie County

SHAWNEE, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for 6-year-old Charli Hayes.
Charli is four feet tall, with brown hair and eyes, last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and light-washed jeans.
She was taken by her father, Ronald Hayes, 26, and his girlfriend Katelyn Stewart, 25.
Ronald is five-foot-seven and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Last seen wearing a black shirt and jeans. Katelyn is five-foot-four, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Charli was last seen with her father and his girlfriend on November 10, just before 3:00 p.m. traveling on Old Hwy 270 near Shawnee in a white Ford F150 truck with Oklahoma tag JQT969.
If you have any information please call 911.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- SUBSCRIBE on YouTube