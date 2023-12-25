Amber Alert issued for Stillwater child taken from home

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol needs your help in finding a missing 5-year-old boy.

Pace Armstrong is 3-foot-6, 60 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes, last seen wearing a blue dinosaur coat, red shirt and Spider-man slippers.

He was taken by Bradford and Shanna Armstrong, Bradford is 6 feet tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes and Shanna is 5-foot-10, 240 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes from his current guardian.

They were last seen at 81 S. University Pl. in Stillwater at around 5:30 p.m. driving a silver 2022 Ford Bronco Sport, with license plate NAE768.

If you have any information please call 911.

