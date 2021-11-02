Watch
Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old Ada girl

Posted at 3:18 PM, Nov 02, 2021
ADA, Okla. — Law enforcement issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday afternoon for a missing 5-year-old girl.

The Ada Police Department says Shoshone Johnson has been taken by her non-custodial father 42-year-old Jeremy Johnson.

They were last seen in Ada on Monday evening, but investigators say Johnson used a debit card to buy something at a Love's truck stop in Madill early Tuesday morning.

Johnson drives a 2021 cream-colored Ford Escape with a Seminole Nation Oklahoma License Plate No. 01S573.

Investigators say the father has a history of mental illness and substance abuse.

