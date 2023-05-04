Watch Now
Amber Alert issued for 10-month-old in Huges County

Oklahoma Highway Patrol
Posted at 10:40 AM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 12:06:38-04

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 10-month-old boy out of Holdenville by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The baby, Messiah Moore, is believed to be with his mother, Tamara Tiger.

Moore was last seen at his home at 206 S Burgess Street, where Tiger assaulted the toddler's father.

OHP says Tiger then left with Moore around 4 a.m. Thursday.

If you see either the mother or the baby, call 911.

