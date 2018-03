WESTVILLE, Okla. -- Police issued an Amber Alert for a 13-year-old boy on Wednesday morning. That AMBER alert was canceled minutes later after the child was found safe at school.

Westville Police initially said that just after 8am, 46-year-old Brent Cole took his son Ruger Cole from Westville Public School.

Police said that later the suspect called the mother of the victim, advising that she would never see him again.

The child was located inside the school just before noon on Wednesday.

