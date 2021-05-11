AMBER ALERT: Jaiden Johnson missing from Muskogee

TULSA, Okla. — An Amber Alert is in effect for Jaiden Johnson, 8.

Muskogee police say Johnson's mother, Temicah Simpson, took him from the bus stop around 5:15 Monday. She does not have custody. John was wearing a black shirt, jeans and purple Jordan tennis shoes when last seen.

They are believed to be in a white 2011 Nissan Maxima with an Oklahoma Tag-- LKL668

Johnson needs treatment for a kidney disorder and it is unknown if Simpson will take him for treatment that is medically necessary. Investigators say she appears to be having a mental breakdown.

If you see them call 911.

