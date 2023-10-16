Alzheimer’s diagnostic tool could be more accessible

TULSA, Okla. — People suffering from Alzheimer's could soon have more access to a tool that helps diagnose the disease. It comes after the FDA approved a new drug that’s been shown to slow down early stages of Alzheimer's.

“My baby sister who just turned 65, she was diagnosed 4 years ago,” said Beverly Baul.

It was just this summer Beverly Baul got a chance to visit her younger sister out of state.

“It was very difficult to see her and the change it has made,” said Baul.

As Alzheimer’s takes its course, Baul has been dedicated to helping other families in Tulsa learn more about the disease and its impact through her organization Alzheimer’s Diversity Outreach Services.

“You need to go to your physicians and know the facts and get the information you need so that you can be a better advocate for yourself and your loved ones,” said Baul.

She’s been keeping a close eye on a new medication, Leqembi, shown to slow down the progression of early onset Alzheimer’s and a new decision by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to cover imaging that helps diagnose the disease.

“So a PET CT brain scan for beta amyloid plaques will actually identify if those plaques are present which will help lead the doctor to a diagnosis of Alzheimers,” said Natalie Spreiter.

Natalie Spreiter is a nuclear medicine technologist at PET Imaging of Tulsa. She says they’re waiting for their Medicare Administrative Contractor to determine what the coverage will actually look like, but she’s hopeful.

“We are the gold standard for proving the beta amyloid plaques in the brain, so I feel like it’s going to open up a lot of opportunities for patients to choose which direction they want to go,” said Spreiter.

The Alzheimer’s Association is urging the contractors to act quickly to implement broad and equitable coverage so the imaging and the drug can be more accessible across the country.

“This is a great opportunity for them to hopefully keep Alzheimer’s symptoms at bay for a little bit longer,” said Spreiter.

Spreiter says their Medicare Administrative Contractor is Novitas. They’re hoping to get a better understanding of coverage in the next 60 to 90 days.

