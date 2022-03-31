Ahha Tulsa showcasing art installation for Transgender Day of Visibility

TULSA, Okla. — Arts organization ahha Tulsa unveiled a new art installation Thursday in recognition of International Transgender Day of Visibility.

Ahha partnered with Studio 66, Black Queer Tulsa, Tulsa Artist Fellowship and Holberton School to host the installation featuring a mural in colored chalk and an augmented reality installation.

The installation created by three Tulsa-based trans artists Grace Fallon, Carle Jackson and Lance McMahan and the augmented reality component will be on display on the south side of the ahha Tulsa building near North Boston and East Archer for the next few weeks.

