AG temporarily won’t enforce ban on youth gender affirming care

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma’s Attorney General temporarily agreed not to enforce the ban on gender affirming care for transgender youth. That’s only during the time the ACLU fights for an injunction over what they call an unconstitutional law.

“This is the first step, but it’s a huge step for trans youth across Oklahoma knowing that they can now continue to access gender affirming care while we are arguing our motion for preliminary injunction,” said Megan Lambert.

Megan Lamber is the legal director of the ALCU of Oklahoma. She’s representing the families suing the state over a new law.

“Our goal is to ensure that 613 never goes into effect,” said Lambert.

Senate Bill 613 bans gender transition procedures for transgender youth that includes both surgeries and hormone therapy drugs for kids under 18. Governor Kevin Stitt signed the bill into law on May 1st.

“I want to be very clear to Oklahomans, I believe we have a duty and an obligation to protect kids from mutilation from surgeries from permanent altering surgeries as a minor,” said Governor Stitt.

Thursday the ACLU and the Attorney General came to an agreement.

“We let them know that the expediated briefing would not be necessary, if there were a non-enforcement agreement in place and the Attorney General agreed,” said Lambert.

The Office of the Attorney General said, “The attorney general’s office continues to fulfill its duty to defend Senate Bill 613. A temporary stay of enforcement simply allows more time to mount the strongest possible defense.”

“This is really about base rights for all Oklahomans,” Dorothy Ballard.

Dorothy Ballard, Executive Director of Oklahomans for Equality, says this gender affirming care should be available.

“All experts agree that trans affirming care is healthcare and it’s critical healthcare,” said Ballard. “No one should have access to care interfered with and it is absolutely a violation of civil rights when you marginalized a specific group of people and ay they should not or cannot have access to the necessary care based on a particular status.”

On Friday morning, Governor Kevin Stitt said it’s about protecting Oklahoma kids.

“I do not believe this is healthcare, and we need to wait until someone is an adult before they make these life altering decisions, that’s common sense,” said Governor Kevin Stitt.

The ACLU of Oklahoma will head to court this summer to fight for the injunction.

“While we are very glad that access has been restored in Oklahoma, it is temporary for now,” said Lambert. “We are fighting to make sure that is permanent.”

