Affidavit: Tulsa man's family living in filthy 'hoarder house'

A Tulsa man, accused of making his granddaughter and his bed-ridden wife live in filthy conditions, was in court again this week.

Another hearing has been set for Nov. 14.

Kerry Andrew Thompson, 66, is facing charges of child neglect and caretaker abuse. Investigators say Thompson’s wife has dementia, and a child in the home has not been provided a safe and secure environment.

The home is “not fit for a human to reside,” police say.

According to an affidavit, when a detective visited the family’s Tulsa home, she found it “full of junk and trash stacked high with only a pathway to navigate.” Ground-in and smashed food was found all over the floors, as well as chicken feces from a chicken that was living inside the home, police say.

The child had no sleeping quarters, was emaciated, dirty and had greasy, knotted hair, according to the detective.

The Oklahoma Department of Human Services visited the residence in 2014 and classified it as a “hoarder home,” documents say.

The child reportedly told investigators Thompson calls her names and blames her for the mess in the house. The 12 year old also said she has neither attended public school in two years nor completed enough online school credits to advance past the fifth grade, according to the affidavit.

Police say they began their investigation in September with a relative said she had not heard from Thompson’s wife in months and needed officers to check on her well being. Responding officers said they were shocked at the conditions and when they called paramedics to transport the wife, the gurney couldn’t make it inside the home for all the trash and she was in an “altered mental state… found in her bedroom with her leg propped up by golf clubs.”

A report says Thompson had missed taking his wife to 12 doctor’s appointments and had not been giving her insulin to manage diabetes. When she was taken to the hospital, doctors found she had several infections, an acute kidney injury and sepsis. The document also said she had brain lesions and worsening dementia.

Thompson’s granddaughter was treated at the hospital for malnourishment.

Both victims have were removed from the home and placed in safe conditions, according to police.

Thompson currently is in the Tulsa County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bond.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: