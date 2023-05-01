Aerosmith plans farewell tour stop in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Aerosmith announced they are having their final tour this year.

After a residency in Las Vegas, the band has stops planned across the country for their farewell tour.

One of those being in Tulsa.

Aerosmith will perform at the BOK Center on Nov. 4.

Their final show with be in Montreal on Jan. 6, 2023.

