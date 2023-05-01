Watch Now
Aerosmith plans farewell tour stop in Tulsa

Julio Aprea
<p>Aerosmith in Concert (Arnhem, Netherlands)</p>
Posted at 10:55 AM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 11:55:11-04

TULSA, Okla. — Aerosmith announced they are having their final tour this year.

After a residency in Las Vegas, the band has stops planned across the country for their farewell tour.

One of those being in Tulsa.

Aerosmith will perform at the BOK Center on Nov. 4.

Their final show with be in Montreal on Jan. 6, 2023.

