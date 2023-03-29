Adult Day Center hosting Donkey Basketball game

CLAREMORE, Okla. — A local daycare is preparing for its annual “donkey basketball” game in Claremore. The money raised benefits, Rogers County’s adult daycare. The adult day center in Rogers County serves more than 40 adults who have developmental or physical disabilities It opened in 1991. Adults who face physical or developmental challenges can come to the center for the day, as often as they’d like.

Starla Wolfe has been coming to the adult daycare for a year. She says coming here every week helps her live a more normal life.

“There were times I would go to Walmart and I would literally freeze or pass out,” says Wolfe. “But since I've been coming here, I have been able to go down the block without having a freakout.”

The daycare picks the clients up from their homes and drops them off when the day is over. Throughout the day, the daycare provides activities for the clients.

Some of them play different games,” says Wanda Inman, the marketing director at Adult Day Center. “If it’s nice, we have an acre behind, and they get to go outside. And we plant tomatoes and bell peppers in the spring.”

The non-profit is holding a "Donkey Basketball" event Thursday evening.

“Where people get on the donkeys and shoot a basket. From what I've heard. It’s a crack-up. So I'm looking forward to seeing that," says Wolfe.

The Rogers County Sheriff’s Office is taking on the Claremore Fire Department and Rogers State University is playing Claremore High School.

