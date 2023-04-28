Ada teacher wins southeast Oklahoma Teacher of the Year

MCALESTER, Okla. — A teacher from Ada High School is walking away with a new accolade and $1,000.

Ada High School's Merrie Palmer was named the 2023 Aeros Awards of Excellence Southeastern Oklahoma Teacher of the Year.

Palmer beat out 19 other finalists from 21 southeastern Oklahoma counties

Palmer developed an award-winning performing arts department that has been recognized at the state and national level.

This was the first year for the awards.

The ceremony was held in McAlester and 2 News' Julie Chin emceed the event. Julie will have much more coming up on these inspirational educators and the story behind the Aeros Awards on Positively Oklahoma.

