A Tulsa resident has drowned in Ft. Gibson Lake

Hulbert, OK -

A drowning incident has occurred in Ft. Gibson Lake at Cherokee Landing near Hulbert, OK

Robert D. Golden, age 29, from Tulsa, OK was attempting to swim across the cove when he went down half way across.

Subjects on scene brought him to shore and attempted CPR until Fire and EMSA arrived.

Robert was pronounced deceased by hospital staff at the Wagoner Hospital.

