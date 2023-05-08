A sallisaw police officer stops chase using his vehicle

SALLISAW, Okla — Police Captain John Webster stopped a car from running into the Diamond Daze Festival during a police chase Saturday afternoon.
Webster put his own police car in the way of the SVU headed towards a bounce house. The SUV had 3 passengers only 1 went to the hospital with leg injuries.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter