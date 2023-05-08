Watch Now
A sallisaw police officer stops chase using his vehicle

Larry Allen Jr.
Posted at 8:12 PM, May 07, 2023
SALLISAW, Okla — Police Captain John Webster stopped a car from running into the Diamond Daze Festival during a police chase Saturday afternoon.

Webster put his own police car in the way of the SVU headed towards a bounce house. The SUV had 3 passengers only 1 went to the hospital with leg injuries.

