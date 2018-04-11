A parent has come up with a creative idea to document history and donate profits to public schools

TULSA, Okla. - Since day one of the teacher walkout, we have seen all kinds of sign coming out of the state capitol. Some have been clever, others emotional and even political.

These messages from teachers across the state have stirred up one local mother's emotions.

"They're funny, they're poignant, they're tear-jerking, they're powerful political messages," said Jennifer White, a parent in Tulsa.

"100% I want my kids back in school, but 100,00 of me is behind the teachers," says White.

She shares her frustration at the underfunding of her children's public education. She says she's been to the state capitol twice now to show her support.

Seeing all the signs at the capitol got this parent thinking back home.

"I came up with this idea that a coffee book would be a fun way to commemorate some of the signs," says White.

Over the weekend, she and her friend Lauren Zeligson started a Facebook page to start collecting pictures.

"We're just collecting photos and putting them in a dropbox, and then Jennifer can look at them and I can look at them and determine which ones to use," said Zeligson.

So far, they have more than 300 pictures to look through, but they expect more to come.

Zeligson and White say all the money from future sales will go to public schools, but the goal is to help document a historic time in the state.

"I want you to see a progression of the book. I want you to see the movement when people are fired up and passionate about public education going through some of the things that happened, the things that representatives said during the week that created new signs," said White.

The next steps are looking at printing options to see if those services can be donated. They plan to publish the photo book after the walkout ends.

