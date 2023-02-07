A New Leaf prepares for Valentine's Day tradition

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Love is blooming over at A New Leaf in Broken Arrow as clients prepare rose bouquets to be delivered on Valentine's Day.

The unique event is giving adults with developmental disabilities and autism an opportunity to learn life skills.

Mary Ogle, CEP of a New Leaf, said every year for Valentine’s Day, the non-profit’s greenhouses are full of roses.

“Even though this is a fun event, this is about employing people with disabilities so they can earn a wage and be independent,” Ogle said. “The rose sale is a great workforce development project and job site for people with developmental disabilities and autism served by A New Leaf.”

All proceeds go back to the program. If you’d like to purchase a bouquet, you can visit their website.

Every order includes a card, variety of size, and free hand delivery in Tulsa. Rose delivery dates are Thursday, Feb. 9 and Tuesday, Feb. 14.

