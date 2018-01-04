A New Leaf opening an 'agrihood' in Owasso

OWASSO, Okla. -- A New Leaf is opening an "agrihood" in Owasso for disabled adults.

Disabled adults will be able to live and work in the residential community that is built around a garden.

About 100 people with varied levels of disabilities will be able to live on site.

They will be able to grow their own food and learn about independent living.

A donor recently purchased 50 acres of land off of 86th Street and Memorial for the planned community.

A New Leaf hopes to give parents of disabled adults some peace of mind about their children's future.

"They are so worried about what is going to happen to their child when they pass away," A New Leaf CEO Mary Ogle said. "They always say to me, 'Mary, what is going to happen to Steven or Joe when I'm not here to take care of them?' This gives those parents a sense of stability and safety that they know their adult child will have a place to go."

Ogle said there are not many agrihoods around the country.

In the beginning of this new year, the organization plans to start fundraising efforts. They hope to break ground in 2020.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: