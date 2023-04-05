A New Leaf clients prepare Easter Lilies for customers

TULSA, Okla. — It's Easter Lily season at A New Leaf, and clients are ready to deliver them straight to your doorstep.

The nonprofit empowers people with developmental disabilities and autism. It has several vocational programs, one of which is horticultural therapy.

As clients take care of the beautiful Easter lilies. They're learning marketable jobs, skills, and earning a living wage. It creates independence as well.

A New Leaf has six greenhouses, two public retail garden centers, and a community vocational sales training program.

“When you shop at our garden centers or the pop-up stores, you are supporting A NewLeaf clients so they can earn a wage and work with purpose,” Mary Ogle, CEO at A New Leaf, said. “Our clients lovingly care for all the plants, but they also will help you shop and load them in your car. A New Leaf clients are the experts for your spring plant needs.”

Purchasing flowers extends past Easter lilies. It's also the perfect time to fill your garden with everything A New Leaf has to offer.

Four garden centers are open for the spring. Those are the two main locations in Broken Arrow and Owasso, plus two pop-up locations throughout the metro. The retail garden centers are open year-round but will begin extended hours. Those pop-up locations will open Friday, April 7.

If you do purchase Easter lilies from A New Leaf, delivery is free in the Tulsa metro and $20 outside of that area. Deliveries are available April 5-8. Six-inch white lilies are $15.99.

Customers can pick up orders in person at the locations in Broken Arrow or Owasso.

