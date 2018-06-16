A Medical Heat Alert has been issued

As of 4:15 p.m. today, EMSA medics have responded to five suspected heat-related calls.
EMSA has issued a MEDICAL HEAT ALERT effective immediately for the Tulsa area.
A medical heat alert is issued when EMSA responds to five or more suspected heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period.
EMSA is urging citizens to make a plan to stay safe. Plan the amount of time you think will be outdoors and take appropriate amounts of water or other fluids with you, even if just planning for a short amount of outdoor time.
Emergencies can happen and you could be stranded outdoors longer than expected. Always have a cell phone with you to call 911, if needed.
Plan your schedule to allow for frequent breaks indoors, if possible.