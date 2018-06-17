A Marine is trekking across the U.S. for a second time

A Marine is currently on a journey across the U.S. for the second time.

Gunny Wesley Roy Brady Jr. is walking across the country to raise money for combat wounded veterans participating in research on prosthetics, TBI, and PTS.

"It’s called the Major Walk in honor of my brother, Major Brady. Due to the fact that my brother, and a Marine brother of mine, took their own lives, I’m walking to raise awareness of the things our service members face when they come back home. Some come home with visible wounds, and some come home looking fine…but things like Traumatic Brain Injuries and Post Traumatic Stress aren’t visible."

His journey is from March 5th 2018 to September 2018.

He started in Oceanside, CA and will continue to Trenton, NJ.

You can find out more information about it and how to donate here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: