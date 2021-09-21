A look at country music stars from Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma has a lot to give in terms of culture and artistry, and it shows in the starts its spawned in the music industry.
From Blake Shelton to Joe Diffie, Oklahomans have sold more than 300 million country records worldwide.
Here's a look at some of the best artists of all time from the Sooner State:
(Record sales marked "N/A" could not be immediately verified)
Garth Brooks
- Hometown: Yukon, Oklahoma
- Records sold: 157 million
Joe Diffie
- Hometown: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Records sold: 4 million
Vince Gill
- Hometown: Norman, Oklahoma
- Records sold: 24 million
Woody Guthrie
- Hometown: Okemah, Oklahoma
- Records sold: N/A
Toby Keith
- Hometown: Moore, Oklahoma
- Records sold: 25 million
Reba McEntire
- Hometown: McAlester, Oklahoma
- Records sold: 56 million
Blake Shelton
- Hometown: Ada, Oklahoma
- Records sold: 13 million
Carrie Underwood
- Hometown: Checotah, Oklahoma
- Records sold: 21 million
