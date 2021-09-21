Watch
A look at country music stars from Oklahoma

Associated Press
Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton highlight a star-studded list of country music artists from Oklahoma.
Country stars from Oklahoma
Posted at 12:50 PM, Sep 21, 2021
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma has a lot to give in terms of culture and artistry, and it shows in the starts its spawned in the music industry.

From Blake Shelton to Joe Diffie, Oklahomans have sold more than 300 million country records worldwide.

Here's a look at some of the best artists of all time from the Sooner State:

(Record sales marked "N/A" could not be immediately verified)

Garth Brooks

  • Hometown: Yukon, Oklahoma
  • Records sold: 157 million

Joe Diffie

  • Hometown: Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • Records sold: 4 million

Vince Gill

  • Hometown: Norman, Oklahoma
  • Records sold: 24 million

Woody Guthrie

  • Hometown: Okemah, Oklahoma
  • Records sold: N/A

Toby Keith

  • Hometown: Moore, Oklahoma
  • Records sold: 25 million

Reba McEntire

  • Hometown: McAlester, Oklahoma
  • Records sold: 56 million

Blake Shelton

  • Hometown: Ada, Oklahoma
  • Records sold: 13 million

Carrie Underwood

  • Hometown: Checotah, Oklahoma
  • Records sold: 21 million

