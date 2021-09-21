A look at country music stars from Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma has a lot to give in terms of culture and artistry, and it shows in the starts its spawned in the music industry.

From Blake Shelton to Joe Diffie, Oklahomans have sold more than 300 million country records worldwide.

Here's a look at some of the best artists of all time from the Sooner State:

(Record sales marked "N/A" could not be immediately verified)

Garth Brooks

Hometown: Yukon, Oklahoma

Records sold: 157 million

Joe Diffie

Hometown: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Records sold: 4 million

Vince Gill

Hometown: Norman, Oklahoma

Records sold: 24 million

Woody Guthrie

Hometown: Okemah, Oklahoma

Records sold: N/A

Toby Keith

Hometown: Moore, Oklahoma

Records sold: 25 million

Reba McEntire

Hometown: McAlester, Oklahoma

Records sold: 56 million

Blake Shelton

Hometown: Ada, Oklahoma

Records sold: 13 million

Carrie Underwood

Hometown: Checotah, Oklahoma

Records sold: 21 million

