A house catches fire in Sand Springs

3:15 PM, Aug 25, 2018
1 hour ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sand Springs, Okla -

A house fire occurred today at 418 North Grant Avenue in Sand Springs

 

Investigators are still trying to determine where the fire originated and the extent of the damage.

 

At the time of the fire four family members were inside, the teenage son woke up first and was able to evacuate everyone.

 

No injuries are being reported at this time.

 

 

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top