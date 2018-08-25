A house catches fire in Sand Springs

Sand Springs, Okla -

A house fire occurred today at 418 North Grant Avenue in Sand Springs

Investigators are still trying to determine where the fire originated and the extent of the damage.

At the time of the fire four family members were inside, the teenage son woke up first and was able to evacuate everyone.

No injuries are being reported at this time.

