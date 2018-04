A group of educators is marching from Tulsa to the state capitol to protest public education funding

TULSA, Okla. - A group of educators is marching from Tulsa to Oklahoma City to protest public education funding.

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association is organizing a seven-day march from Tulsa to the state capitol.

It'll cover about 110 miles and have various stops along the way where teachers and students can spend the night. For details on the agenda, click here.

The march will start from Webster High School on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

It is scheduled to finish on April 10 at the state capitol.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: