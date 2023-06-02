A family member of a Saint Francis shooting victim files a lawsuit against the hospital

TULSA, Okla. — The daughter of one of the victims killed one year ago is suing the Saint Francis Hospital and Medical system.

According to the lawsuit on OSCN, the daughter of William Love claims the hospital did not properly protect William, who was a visitor on their property.

The lawsuit claims the hospital should have known of the tendencies of disgruntled patients could pose a danger to visitors.

The plaintiff is seeking damages from the hospital plus coverage of court and attorney fees, according to the lawsuit.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --