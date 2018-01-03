TULSA, Okla. - The City of Tulsa says a broken fire service line is causing an outpour of water at the old Spaghetti Warehouse in the Brady Arts District.

The City's Water Distribution Manager says it's a private matter, but the city is trying to help resolve the situation.

Since before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, water has been gushing out of the vacant building. The cold temperatures are turning the water into ice on the ground.

The restaurant closed its doors in March of 2017 after being open for 25 years.

There's no estimate as to when the water will be shut off.

