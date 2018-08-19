A Bartlesville man was shot, police are asking for help identifying suspects

Bartlesville, Okla - Early this morning around 3:00 a.m a 54-year-old Bartlesville man was found dead in the street in front of his home.

Investigators determined the homeowner had confronted some subjects who were getting into unlocked cars in the neighborhood.

The incident occurred on Martin Place near East Tuxedo Boulevard.

Bartlesville Police are asking anyone in the area to check their surveillance systems for video of the incident or of people checking car doors prior to 3:00 a.m.

If you have any information please contact the Bartlesville Police Department at 918-338-4001.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

