Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

A 2-year-old abducted in Madill

Brayden Blair.jpg
OHP
Brayden Blair.jpg
Posted at 5:21 PM, May 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-28 18:28:01-04

MADILL, Okla. — According to OHP, 2-year-old Brayden Blair has been taken from his home. Officers suspect Keyondra Williams, a family friend of Blair has taken him.

Blair was last seen wearing a white tank top, orange shorts, and black nike socks. Williams was last seen wearing a white shirt and a tan hat driving a maroon 2018 Dodge R15 pickup with a license plate CH25413.

If you see Brayden or Keyondra please call 911.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7