A 2-year-old abducted in Madill

MADILL, Okla. — According to OHP, 2-year-old Brayden Blair has been taken from his home. Officers suspect Keyondra Williams, a family friend of Blair has taken him.

Blair was last seen wearing a white tank top, orange shorts, and black nike socks. Williams was last seen wearing a white shirt and a tan hat driving a maroon 2018 Dodge R15 pickup with a license plate CH25413.

If you see Brayden or Keyondra please call 911.

