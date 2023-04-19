$8M Frank Lloyd Wright mansion for sale in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A nearly $8 million mansion is for sale in Tulsa near 36th and Lewis.

The mansion is one of three structures designed by famous architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

Wright designed over 1,000 buildings in his life, known for his "prairie style" architecture.

Dubbed Tulsa's Westhope, the home is over 10,000 square feet with five bedrooms and five bathrooms — one of the largest Wright ever designed.

The mansion sits on just under one and a half acres. It's made of alternating piers of square glass windows and cement blocks.

It was built in 1929 and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972.

To read more about the house, visit Westhope's Zillow page.

