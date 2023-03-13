74th Tulsa Home and Garden means big wins for local vendors

TULSA, Okla. — And that’s a wrap on the 2023 Tulsa Home and Garden Show. Tulsa’s largest home and garden trade show closed out this year with more than 450 vendors and more than 100 volunteers. But it’s the vendors who are feeling the love.

Here in Green Country, we love our trade shows and the Tulsa Home and Garden Show is at the top of the list. And while it’s a lot of work, vendors said it’s worth it to bring big money home.

For 74 years, the Tulsa Home and Garden Show has brought thousands of vendors through the Expo Square doors. And just walking through the doors means money for vendor, Tyler Tipton with Kubota of Tulsa.

“These shows definitely bring a lot of brand recognition and just you know, being able to put our faces with the name and it’s one thing to advertise but it’s another thing to shake hands,” said Tipton.

Tipton said here in Oklahoma it’s not hard to sell farm and land equipment, but getting in front of customers certainly helps.

“It’s nice to be able to touch and you know, really interact with the customers right. There’s everyone here. Anybody that’s just buying a little mower all the way up to the big tractors. And also some repeat customers, we’ve got customers that got booths here, getting to talk and visit with them, catch up with them is real nice,” said Tipton.

Another vendor said being at the show actually helps save lives.

“We’ve done about 30 adoptions in the last four days which is awesome, a lot of adult dogs that may not have otherwise gotten that exposure at the shelter,” said Rachel Ward with the Humane Society of Tulsa.

And of course the Tulsa Home and Garden Show isn’t complete without some animals.

“It’s awesome. I mean not only do we have the opportunity to do on site adoptions at the home show at the home show, but we really get to talk to people, just share what we do on a day to day basis. Direct people to the shelter, inspire people to get involved,” said Ward.

Both vendors said the exposure they get from the Tulsa Home and Garden Show really sets them up for success for the remainder of the year. And for both Kubota of Tulsa and The Humane Society of Tulsa, you can see them every year. With the same goal to gain customers, adopt out some animals and make some money.

