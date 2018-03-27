72-year-old woman dies after being swept away by Johnston County flood waters

4:35 PM, Mar 27, 2018
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. -- A woman died Tuesday morning after officials said she was swept away by flood waters in Johnston County.

According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Lutreca Bates, 72, of Coleman, drove into high water just southwest of Coleman at about 9 a.m. Her vehicle stalled, but she was able to get out of the vehicle.

The report said Bates returned to her vehicle with her brother and a tractor at about 11:15 a.m. Officials said when she walked into the water, she was swept downstream. 

Her body was found 150 yards downstream from her vehicle at about 1 p.m. by members of the Milburn Volunteer Fire Department.

