700 volunteers prepare for Tulsa Tough

TULSA, Okla. — Hundreds of volunteers are gearing up to make Saint Francis Tulsa Tough possible this weekend.

The volunteers are credited with making the event a huge success, and several volunteers find themselves coming back year after year.

One of those people is Tonja Carrigg, the volunteer coordinator. She’s been with Tulsa Tough since the very beginning. This year marks 17 years for her.

"My favorite part is just being in the thick of all of this because we actually do produce the thing along with the professionals who are helping us,” Carrigg said. “We are the very heart of this, and I say we because I am one of the volunteers."

The sights and sounds of Saint Francis Tulsa Tough are made possible by 700 volunteers working 1500 shifts.

“We do everything,” Carrigg said. “All the way from serving meals to our volunteers to helping racers register, handing out packets, welcoming them across the finish line, and everything in between."

She said the draw to keep coming back to the event each year is the people. She said the cycling event engages the community, and it brings people in from all across the world, which is a true credit to Tulsa.

“There’s nothing else like it,” she said. “You want to be a part of it."

It’s three days of what Carrigg calls "fabulous fun,” promoting a healthy lifestyle and sparking friendships.

“You’re going to see someone you know, and if you don't know them this year, you'll know them for the rest of the time you're here."

It’s not too late to become a volunteer. Carrigg said to reach out and become a volunteer today by clicking here.

