50th anniversary of McAlester Prison Riots

MCALESTER, Okla. — The Oklahoma Historical Society is looking back at the McAlester Prison Riots that occurred July 27, 1973.

In an effort to protest the over crowded conditions, the prison erupted into a damaging riot that took the lives of three inmates, injured 21 others including guards and caused millions in damages.

The prison riot is one of the most violent and damaging in US history according to the Oklahoma Historical Society. Inmates in the prison released hostages a day after taking control but continued to hold the prison captive until August 4, 1973.



The prison faced over crowding issues since its construction, being able to safely house around 1,100 inmates. The prison quickly surpassed its occupancy limit doubling the about of inmates by the time of the riot.

The riot caused more than $20 million in damages to the facilities and made state officials reevaluate the function of the prison. The state decided to make it a maximum security prison housing only 300 to 500 prisoners at a time.

After of failure to improve the conditions the prison suffered another prison riot in 1985.

